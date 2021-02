NEW YORK (AFP) - The Dow finished at a fresh record on Wednesday (Feb 24), shaking off early weakness following dovish comments from the Federal Reserve chief and progress on another coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.4 per cent to close at 31,961.86, a new all-time high.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent end at 3,925.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1 per cent to 13,597.97 after two days of declines.