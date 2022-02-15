Don't be Google': The rise of privacy focused start-ups

PARIS (AFP) - Google once used the slogan Don't Be Evil to distinguish itself from its competitors, but now a growing number of pro-privacy start-ups are rallying to the mantra Don't Be Google.

They are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits.

"Google made a lot of good tools for a lot of people," said Mr Marko Saric, a Dane living in Belgium who set up Plausible Analytics in Estonia in 2019.

"But over the years they changed their approach without really thinking what is right, what is wrong, what is evil, what is not."

Mr Saric and many others are benefitting from the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a European privacy regulation introduced in 2018 to control who can access personal data.

Last week, France followed Austria in declaring Google's practice of transferring personal data from the European Union to its United States servers was illegal under GDPR because the country does not have adequate protections.

Google disagrees, saying the data is anonymised and the scenarios envisaged in Europe are hypothetical.

Nevertheless, start-ups see an opening in a true David vs Goliath battle.

"The week that Google Analytics was ruled illegal by the Austrian DPA (data protection authority) was a good week for us," said Mr Paul Jarvis, who runs Fathom Analytics from his home in Vancouver Island, Canada.

He says new subscriptions tripled over that week, though he did not give exact numbers.

Google dominates the analytics market, with 57 per cent of all websites using its service, according to survey group W3Techs. The best-established privacy-focused tool, Matomo, accounts for 1 per cent of websites.

The smaller players know they are not going to overturn Google's domination, rather their aim is to inject a bit of fairness and choice into the market.