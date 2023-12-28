Don’t rush, make informed choices: 5 ways retail investors can take charge in 2024

SINGAPORE - It certainly has been a tumultuous year for investors with stock and bond markets undergoing many ups and downs, driven mainly by inflationary worries and expectations of what central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, would do to contain rising inflation.

Over the past three months, those worries have subsided - the 10-year US Treasury yield, the most closely watched barometer for inflation and US Fed policy, started the year crossing 4 per cent in February, then 5 per cent in October but now looks set to end the year well below 4 per cent.

Wall Street stocks have thus undergone a massive rally since November and going by the latest data, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates three times in 2024.

While it is tempting to conclude that this means a strong year ahead for equities and bonds, caution is required.

The Securities Investors Association of Singapore (Sias), drawing from its 25 years as a shareholder activist group, looks at five ways in which retail players can take charge of their investments.

1. Make an informed decision

Always think twice or more before investing – if a deal appears too good to be true, it probably is.

It has been Sias’s position that investors, when confronted with eye-catching offers that come with high promised returns, must always ask, check and confirm. In our experience, retail investors who lose money on investments always made decisions based on greed and without proper evaluation of the risks.

All too often we read, almost daily, of individuals falling victim to investment scams. This is not only confined to naïve investors as often, the victims are well-educated and well-informed persons. The reason is simple – scammers prey on the two main emotions that underpin investing, namely fear and greed, emotions which are present in all of us.

Whether it is investing in overseas property, commodities or gold buyback schemes, which offer very high returns, always ask as many questions as you can, then check and double-check the credentials of the party making the offer against the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Investor Alert List and then confirm for yourself that the returns are realistic. If you are unsure about any aspect of the investment, or if you do not understand how returns are generated, then it would be best to walk away.

In this regard, investors should always compare the potential returns against the risk-free rate, which in Singapore is usually taken as the yield on the Government’s 10-year bond.

Currently, this is 2.76 per cent so if an investment offers 6 per cent, investors should ask themselves whether the premium of 3.24 per cent is a fair return given the risks involved.

It is therefore essential that investors acquaint themselves with all the risks associated with the proposed investment and not just concentrate on the headline returns.