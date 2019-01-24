Doctor World launches healthcare platform, creates proprietory app for Raffles Medical

SINGAPORE - Telehealth start-up Doctor World has launched its healthcare services app and secured a partnership with Raffles Medical Group, according to announcements on Thursday (Jan 24).

Doctor World, which was founded in 2017, said that its platform offers a comprehensive suite of healthcare serices including round-the-clock outpatient care via teleconsultation and homecare features. Patients can also use its app to book medical appointments, manage health records, purchase health products and services and get updates on health issues.

While its core app is aimed at partnering with all doctors, Doctor World has also created a proprietary app just for Raffles Medical called RafflesConnect that links Raffles Medical's doctors and services with its own clients.

RafflesConnect will mark Raffles Medical's entry into the telemedicine space.

"By using RafflesConnect, patients are able to see a Raffles doctor who is able to access their medical records that will aid an accurate diagnosis and treatment approach through a video-consultation session anytime, anywhere," Raffles Medical said, adding that the platform will allow it to provide 24-hour teleconsultation services.

Specialist appointments are automatically scheduled on the platform, and any medical certificate or referral letter will be electronically sent to patients after the consultation, making the entire process paperless and cashless.

Raffles Medical general manager Yong Yih Ming said in a statement: "We are excited that we can now provide quality care and value to our patients, without being limited by space and time. By bringing patient care online, we make it more convenient and easy for patients to seek medical help when required."