Disney plans to cut 1,000 jobs, WSJ reports 

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Disney employed about 231,000 people as at the end of fiscal year 2025.

Mexico City – Walt Disney is planning to cut as many as 1,000 positions in the coming weeks, many of which will be made in the company’s marketing department, The Wall Street Journal reported on April 8, citing sources.

The Journal said that plans for the coming job cuts began before Mr Josh D’Amaro assumed his new role as Disney’s chief executive officer in March.

The planned layoffs could affect less than 1 per cent of its total employees. Disney employed about 231,000 people as at the end of fiscal year 2025.

Disney’s newly appointed chief marketing officer, Mr Asad Ayaz, also plans to unite the company’s marketing group and reduce expenses under a programme code-named Project Imagine, the report added. Mr Ayaz began to oversee a newly created companywide marketing organisation in January.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside regular business hours. REUTERS