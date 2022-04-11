Digitalising Asia’s food ecosystem: How this delivery platform is creating possibilities beyond tech

Just a decade ago, ordering pizza meant dialling a landline, waiting patiently for an hour or so for the delivery to arrive and paying in cash. Food options for deliveries were few then, and ordering in was perhaps a once-a-week treat. Today, food and groceries get delivered anytime, anywhere, at just the touch of a button – flying robots can even feed hungry sailors or holiday makers offshore.

Case in point: Pioneering food delivery platform foodpanda made headlines last month when it used drones to deliver hot meals from Sentosa to customers at St John’s Island. This follows a successful trial in August 2020, when they delivered five packets of ayam penyet (“smashed” fried chicken) from Marina South Pier to a vessel 3km away in under 10 minutes, a feat that is hard to envision a few years ago.

From developing Singapore’s first food delivery platform and mobile ordering app in 2012 to piloting drone deliveries, foodpanda has blazed a trail in the digital transformation of the food delivery ecosystem.

Putting technology in the hands of more users

Since it started operations in Singapore a decade ago, foodpanda has grown by leaps and bounds, becoming Asia’s largest mobile and online food ordering marketplace in more than 400 cities across 11 markets.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic presented the world with unprecedented challenges. Daily lives changed overnight, as customers stayed home, restaurants faced dining restrictions and livelihoods were affected as the job market became more uncertain. Food and grocery deliveries became an essential service and so did the need for an entire economic segment to quickly digitalise, especially small local businesses.

In its inaugural Social Impact Report, foodpanda reported an investment of almost $50 million across the region last year to support local communities, digitalise Micro-, Small and Medium-Enterprises (MSMEs), and train and upskill delivery riders across Asia.

Most of the funds were channelled to help MSMEs such as wet market vendors, hawkers and mom-and-pop stores adopt digital tools to expand revenue streams and reach new customers. The company also invested in relief initiatives, such as fee waivers, to help merchants cope with digital transformation.

In July last year, foodpanda employees in Singapore reached out to 200 hawkers in five hawker centres to teach them how to use online food delivery services to boost their businesses.

“The hawker culture is a large part of Singapore’s food scene and we have to do everything that we can to help our hawkers survive this pandemic,” says Mr Amirul Shah, commercial director at foodpanda Singapore. “Technology might be daunting for many of our local hawkers, and these face-to-face interactions helped us better understand their concerns and address specific questions they have when working with a food delivery platform."