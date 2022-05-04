Didi Global says it faces SEC probe related to US IPO

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The US Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Didi Global's initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, according to the company.

The Chinese ride-hailing giant said in a filing posted May 2 that it's cooperating with the probe. The firm, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last year, said it couldn't "predict the timing, outcome or consequences of such an investigation."

Spokesmen for the company and the SEC didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The disclosure of the SEC probe adds to regulatory headaches for Didi, which is also facing fallout in China over last June's US offering. The company has been in talks with the Cyberspace Administration of China about a fine and other penalties after proceeding with the IPO over the regulator's objections, Bloomberg News has reported.

Amid the scrutiny, Didi has said it plans to leave the US market for Hong Kong. However, the firm has said it won't move forward until its NYSE delisting is complete. The company's shareholders will vote on the matter at a special meeting on May 23.