DHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable

DHL said that even with the price increases, it would still remain below average parcel prices in Europe. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
26 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Logistics giant DHL will charge private customers more for parcel deliveries from July 1 as labour and transport costs have made price increases unavoidable, said the company on Monday (June 13).

DHL, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, will increase the price to ship a parcel abroad by between €1 (S$1.50) and €3.50, excluding those bound for the United States, which, depending on the parcel size, will nearly double in price.

"The company is only partially passing on to customers what are in some cases steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad to Deutsche Post DHL for delivering merchandise items," it said.

DHL added that even with the price increases, it would still remain below average parcel prices in Europe, based on a comparison published by the network regulator in November 2021.

More On This Topic
DHL warns supply chain won't recover to pre-Covid-19 days in 2023
Consumers may face delays for deliveries amid Covid-19 manpower crunch

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top