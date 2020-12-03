DHL boosts Singapore workforce, sees more hiring likely in 2021 on economic recovery, vaccine

SINGAPORE - Deutsche Post DHL Group, the Bonn-based global transport and logistic giant, is increasing its workforce in Singapore.

Delivery and shipment volumes have already risen to unprecedented levels as economies worldwide recover from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, DHL Express chief executive officer John Pearson and DHL Express Singapore managing director Christopher Ong told The Straits Times on Thursday (Dec 3).

DHL Express, with a workforce of 1,600 people here, has hired 57 permanent staff in the past couple of months, ahead of another surge in volumes expected during the year-end holiday season.

DHL Express is the company's international time-definite air delivery unit and the largest of its business divisions, which include global forwarding and freight, supply chain, e-commerce and Post Paket Deutschland.

Singapore is the Asia-Pacific regional headquarters for DHL's logistics operations.

Mr Ong, who worked for about a decade at Singapore investment company Temasek before joining DHL in 2006, said most of the new hires are front-line staff - couriers, operations agents and customer service agents, among others.

The company has also hired four temporary employees for sales and 12 fresh graduates as trainees.

"Despite the challenges at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have actually seen a very healthy improvement in our volumes. In fact, we are seeing unprecedented volumes coming both in and out of Singapore," he said.

The company saw a global double-digit plunge in revenues in April amid nationwide lockdowns to control the pandemic.

But business has since recovered sharply.

Rising volumes worldwide helped Deutsche Post DHL Group post a 4.4 per cent increase in third-quarter revenue to US$19.1 billion (S$25.6 billion) and earnings before interest and taxes of $1.62 billion, up 46 per cent from the year-earlier period.

The company in October raised its 2020 earnings guidance range to between US$4.8 billion and US$5.1 billion - from US$4.1 billion to US$4.4 billion.

Putting the hiring drive in global perspective, Mr Pearson said the company has taken on board more than 10,000 people worldwide to deal with the holiday season and a further surge in volumes that is likely next year.

Volumes will increase next year as economies worldwide advance towards full recovery from the Covid-19-induced downturn even as international travel may remain very limited in 2021.

"Going forward, there is a need for more people because a lot of transaction volume has moved to online delivery channels as people can't travel. So that has also helped increase the volumes," said Mr Pearson.

For example, a lot of documents and other small packages that people used to carry along with them as they travelled are now being delivered by express delivery offered by companies such as DHL.

The travel restrictions have also resulted in a rapid acceleration of e-commerce, particularly in the business-to-consumer area, Mr Pearson said.

A major plank of new business for logistic companies like DHL will be the distribution of vaccines to combat Covid-19.

"I am sure everyone is going to get a piece of the action. But no one is set up better than us, in the sense of our footprint," Mr Pearson said.

He said DHL's presence in 220 countries and its supply chain capabilities in life science and healthcare will ensure that it leads the distribution of vaccines globally.

Mr Ong said DHL is the top provider of transport and storage of temperature-sensitive products in the Asia-Pacific region.

DHL Medical Express has years of experience in shipping investigational medicinal products, clinical supplies or patient samples to hospitals, laboratories or research centres, he said.

"We are prepared. Once the vaccines start rolling out of production facilities, we are ready to deliver them to storage or any other distribution point and then to clinics and hospitals," added Mr Ong.