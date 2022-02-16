Demise of Genting HK's Crystal Cruises leaves customers out $134m or more

OHIO (BLOOMBERG) - Last week, the most-awarded luxury cruise line in the industry, Crystal Cruises, unceremoniously shuttered its doors, with not a word to consumers nor travel agents.

Abandoned by its parent company Genting Hong Kong, it leaves a trail of debt - to travelers, who had put down payments and deposits for sailings into 2024; to agents owed commissions; to employees in offices; to crew still on ships; and to unpaid vendors.

Although US$4.6 million (S$6.2 million) in outstanding fuel bills were central to Crystal's demise, the signs of trouble appeared weeks earlier in a string of dominoes triggered by the insolvency of a German shipyard. Through it all - a petition to wind up the company, layoffs, a halt to future sailings - Hong Kong was still assuring Crystal employees that the brand was not in jeopardy. In fact, passengers were still on ships.

By early February, when the line's new 200-passenger expedition ship, the Crystal Endeavor, disembarked its final passengers in Ushuaia, Argentina, the cash had run dry.

"Genting HK effectively washed their hands of Crystal when they filed liquidation in Bermuda," says Jack Anderson, who served as president of Crystal Cruises until the company dissolved its operations on Feb 11. "At that point our relationship with Genting was effectively severed, and we were cut loose to fend for ourselves," he tells Bloomberg.

Industry consultant David Giersdorf says the demise of Crystal comes at a time when most cruise companies seem to be turning the corner from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is - wow - very strange timing," he says. "It's weird that a shipyard issue in Germany triggered the demise of a multibillion-dollar entity."

A Titanic collapse

Crystal Cruises was a product of the highfaluting late 1980s, a prestige line started by a former Princess Cruises executive with financial support from Japan's NYK. The line launched its first new ship, Crystal Symphony, in 1995, and followed up with Crystal Serenity in 2003. Both were over-the-top floating palaces, with no expense spared.

Guests drank copious amounts of complimentary Champagne and feasted on sushi and miso-marinated black cod in Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's onboard restaurants. Butlers brandishing silver trays serviced penthouses and suites. For those luxuries, Crystal's fares could easily exceed US$1,200 per person, per day.

While there were rumours the line had not registered a positive Ebitda since 2017, the cruise line was a crown jewel for Genting Hong Kong and its billionaire casino magnate owner, Lim Kok Thay. It came with a loyal following of big-spending travelers, the majority from the United States, and Crystal Cruises was forecasting a profit for 2020 - before Covid-19 hit.

On its website, Crystal Cruises still boasts of its many Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards and No. 1 spots on Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards - recognition it earned annually for nearly 30 years.

After Genting Hong Kong purchased the line in 2015 for US$550 million, it launched an ambitious expansion plan that added two planes, a Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 777-200, for private air flights; a yacht for exploring the Seychelles; five luxury river ships (of which four were newly built); and an expedition ship capable of reaching such remote and impenetrable places as Antarctica.

Along the way, potential buyers courted the brand, making offers as recently as the fourth quarter 2021.

"Crystal could have been a subsidiary or shopped by privately held companies," Mr Giersdorf says. "You have to ask why the larger Genting Group let this occur-maybe to reorganise assets? It's just odd the way it happened and how quickly it happened."