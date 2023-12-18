Delivery Hero closes hubs in Taiwan, Turkey in push to cut costs

BERLIN - Delivery Hero is closing tech hubs in Taiwan and Turkey and will cut jobs at it headquarters in Berlin, the German food delivery company said in a statement on Dec 18.

The job cuts mean the company has reduced its workforce by about 13 per cent during the course of 2023, including a round of layoffs in January, Delivery Hero said.

The hub closures and cuts are part of the company’s strategy to increase the efficiency and quality of Delivery Hero’s main platform and Quick Commerce businesses, chief executive officer Niklas Oestberg said in the statement.

Delivery Hero’s Asian business, which is its largest market, has stagnated after pandemic-era lockdowns eased. In September, Delivery Hero said it is in talks to sell the Foodpanda brand in several south-east Asian nations, including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. BLOOMBERG