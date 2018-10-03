Deliveroo Singapore offers subscription service Plus for unlimited free delivery

SINGAPORE - Deliveroo this week launched Deliveroo Plus in Singapore, a new service that lets customers pay $10.90 monthly to enjoy unlimited free delivery and exclusive discounts.

It is a move that sees the on-demand food delivery platform move into the subscription business, a model that allows for recurring revenue.

Deliveroo hailed Plus as the "latest by Deliveroo to make food delivery more affordable and to expand its customer base".

Customers will save the usual $3 delivery fee on every order when they sign up for Deliveroo Plus.

They can apply for the service on their basket at checkout or in the "Account" section of the app and website, said Deliveroo.

Deliveroo Plus customers in Singapore will save more than $4 a month, given that more than half of Singapore's food delivery app users order more than three times a month, according to Deliveroo.

Subscribers will also have access to exclusive monthly promotions from some of the country's favourite restaurants, Deliveroo said. These promotions will roll out gradually over the next few weeks.

All customers are eligible for a complimentary first month of the Plus service if they sign up by November.

Deliveroo said that Plus's rollout in Singapore comes on the back of success in other markets.

Trials in the United Kingdom, for instance, saw 50 per cent of Deliveroo Plus customers saving £25 (S$44.60) in the first two months, and one in 10 customers saving over £75.

In the UK, Ireland, Spain and France - where the Plus service is now live - Plus customers are found to "order more regularly than normal Deliveroo customers". In particular, Plus customers are 11 per cent more likely to order lunch and 53 per cent more likely to order breakfast, Deliveroo said.

Mr Siddharth Shanker, Deliveroo's general manager in Singapore, said: "Deliveroo Plus presents a fantastic way for us to offer better value for money to customers. The UK launch showed us that people really do love the service and Deliveroo is working on making it even better with additional promotions, rewards and discounts from their favourite Deliveroo restaurants."