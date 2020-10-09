Debt-ridden China Evergrande reaps $28 billion from sales blitz

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China Evergrande Group completed about 71 per cent of its US$29 billion (S$39.4 billion) target for the two months through October, after offering its steepest discount in history to drive sales.

The company reported contracted sales of 142 billion yuan (S$28.4 billion) between Sept 1 and Oct 8, according to an exchange filing on Friday (Oct 9). It generated 173 billion yuan in revenue for the two months through October last year.

The world's most indebted developer is trying to cut debt by bolstering sales, offering steep discounts at 800 projects across the nation during the Golden Week holiday, traditionally a popular time for home-hunters to buy. With US$120 billion in debt - of which at least US$5.8 billion is due in the next two months - it is under pressure from investors and regulators to curb leverage.

Its year-to-date contract sales reached 592 billion yuan, 91 per cent of its full-year target. The company expects to reach its 2020 target of 650 billion yuan by the end of October and may aim for a higher internal goal of 800 billion yuan, it said in a statement.

The Shenzhen-based developer offered the biggest discounts since it was founded - a base cut of as much as 30 per cent - to boost sales, promising an additional cut if people made a lump sum cash payment. The company, with net-debt-to-equity of 199 per cent at the end of June, needs to comply with China's latest "three red line" regulation that dictates new debt thresholds.

Evergrande skirted a US$13 billion cash crunch last month, after persuading investors to waive their right to force repayment if it failed to win approval for a backdoor listing of its main real estate assets in China by Jan 31. The crisis spooked the nation's largest banks and financial institutions.

Cash proceeds from project sales this year may reach 720 billion yuan, assuming it can keep converting nearly 90 per cent of sales into cash inflow just like in the first half of the year.