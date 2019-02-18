DBS posts 10% rise in Q4 profit to $1.32b

SINGAPORE - DBS Group Holdings reported a 10 per cent increase in net profit after one-off items to $1.32 billion for the fourth quarter, up from $1.19 billion the year before.

While business momentum remained healthy, results were "dampened" by weakness in treasury markets income, the bank said in a regulatory announcement on Monday morning (Feb 18).

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.01 for the quarter, up from $1.85 the year before. Meanwhile, net book value was at $18.12, up from $17.85 the year before.

The company is giving a final dividend of 60 cents per share, bringing the full-year payout to $1.20 per share. This is lower than last year's total payout of $1.43, which was boosted by a special dividend of 50 Singapore cents.

Total income for the quarter was at $3.25 billion, up 6 per cent from $3.06 billion the year before. Net interest income was at $2.33 billion, up 11 per cent from $2.10 billion the year before.

On a full-year basis, net profit rose 28 per cent to a record $5.63 billion, up from $4.37 billion the year before. EPS were at $2.15, up from $1.69 the year before, while net book value was at $18.12, up from $17.85 the year before.

Total income for the year was at $13.2 billion, up 11 per cent from S11.9 billion the year before. Net interest income was at around $8.96 billion, up 15 per cent from $7.79 billion the year before.