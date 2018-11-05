DBS CEO says outlook still quite favourable, expects mid-single-digit loan growth next year

SINGAPORE - DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said on Monday (Nov 5) that there has been a moderate slowdown in economic growth, but conditions are still favourable for expansion.

He expects the bank to be able to deliver a 13 per cent in return-on-equity, as previously guided.

DBS expects mid-single-digit loan growth and continued net interest margin progression in 2019. The asset quality is stable, though the bank expects moderate deterioration in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) portfolio as interest rates rise.

The mortgage business is also expected to slow down more than had been earlier expected.

The trade war's impact has been mostly on market sentiment, and has not been directly felt on the economy yet, Mr Gupta told reporters at the bank's third-quarter results briefing.

The "angst" from trade tensions will not be as material as markets expect, given that the technology supply chains cannot be shifted around so quickly.

"This doesn't happen overnight," he said, adding that even if there is a migration of trade and business out of China, it is likely to stay within the Asean region.

"The outlook for next year continues to be quite favourable," he said. He noted as well that China deleveraging is a concern, but is not significant.