SINGAPORE - Data centre real estate investment trust (Reit) Digital Core Reit is raising close to US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion) in a Singapore initial public offering (IPO) of 267 million units. Its manager lodged a prospectus with the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Monday (Nov 29).

Priced at 88 US cents, the IPO will involve an institutional placement tranche of around 253.7 million units and a retail public offer of 13.4 million units.