Straitstimes.com header logo

Dasmond Koh’s NoonTalk Media sees first-half loss double, liabilities surge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The company helmed by former DJ Dasmond Koh posted a net loss of $1..6 million for its first half ended Dec 31.

The company, helmed by former DJ Dasmond Koh, posted a net loss of $1..6 million for its first half ended Dec 31.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – NoonTalk Media posted a net loss of $1.6 million for its first half ended Dec 31, almost doubling from a net loss of $878,316 in the year-ago period.

The company helmed by former DJ Dasmond Koh, who is its chief executive, recorded a loss per share of 0.83 cent for the six months, against 0.44 cent previously.

“Management remains committed to maintaining its cost savings efforts even as it continues its push to improve on its revenue streams and profitability,” NoonTalk Media said.

The Catalist-listed media production company’s revenue fell 28.7 per cent to $2.1 million from $3 million in the previous corresponding period. Cost of sales for the six months stood at nearly $3 million, a 5.7 per cent increase from $2.8 million in the first half of 2025.

The group reported a consolidated gross loss of $810,363 for the first half of 2026, compared with a gross profit of $217,098 in the year-ago period. This was primarily driven by the start-up costs of a new initiative within the management and events business segment.

As at Dec 31, its current assets stood at $2.2 million, down 2.8 per cent from end-June, while its current liabilities surged 31.6 per cent to $2.8 million.

NoonTalk Media shares closed flat at 6.2 cents on Feb 13 after its results announcement.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

More on this topic
Dasmond Koh’s NoonTalk Media says management pay is fair despite losses
Ex-DJ Dasmond Koh’s NoonTalk Media defends strategy amid going concern warning
See more on

Singapore companies

Company results

The Business Times

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.