Dasmond Koh’s NoonTalk Media sees first-half loss double, liabilities surge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The company, helmed by former DJ Dasmond Koh, posted a net loss of $1..6 million for its first half ended Dec 31.

SINGAPORE – NoonTalk Media posted a net loss of $1.6 million for its first half ended Dec 31, almost doubling from a net loss of $878,316 in the year-ago period.

The company helmed by former DJ Dasmond Koh, who is its chief executive, recorded a loss per share of 0.83 cent for the six months, against 0.44 cent previously.

“Management remains committed to maintaining its cost savings efforts even as it continues its push to improve on its revenue streams and profitability,” NoonTalk Media said.

The Catalist-listed media production company’s revenue fell 28.7 per cent to $2.1 million from $3 million in the previous corresponding period. Cost of sales for the six months stood at nearly $3 million, a 5.7 per cent increase from $2.8 million in the first half of 2025.

The group reported a consolidated gross loss of $810,363 for the first half of 2026, compared with a gross profit of $217,098 in the year-ago period. This was primarily driven by the start-up costs of a new initiative within the management and events business segment.

As at Dec 31, its current assets stood at $2.2 million, down 2.8 per cent from end-June, while its current liabilities surged 31.6 per cent to $2.8 million.