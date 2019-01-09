SGX daily securities turnover falls 13% in December

SINGAPORE - The daily average value of securities traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) fell 13 per cent year on year in December to $837 million, according to the latest statistics by the market operator.

Against November, daily average securities turnover slid 19 per cent.

Total securities market turnover stood at $16.7 billion over December's 20 trading days. This figure is down 22 per cent month on month, and down 13 per cent year on year. There were 21 trading days in November 2018, and 20 in December 2017.

The market turnover value of structured warrants and daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) rose 10 per cent year on year $988 million, but was just under half of the turnover for November.

The total market capitalisation value of the 741 listed companies on SGX stood at $936.87 billion at the end of December.

There were also two Catalist listings in December, raising $15.2 million, and 28 new bond listings the same month, which raised $14.2 billion.

Total derivatives volume was 18.35 million for the month, up 17 per cent year on year but down 7 per cent from November.

For the full year, derivatives volume rose to a record 217.4 million in 2018, up 22 per cent from the preceding year.