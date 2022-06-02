Cuscaden Peak's offer for SPH Reit turns unconditional

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Cuscaden Peak's mandatory cash offer to acquire all units of SPH real estate investment trust (Reit) has turned unconditional in all respects, according to a bourse filing on Thursday (June 2).

As at 6pm on Wednesday, offeror Cuscaden Peak had received valid acceptances of its chain offer in respect of approximately 4.64 per cent of total issued SPH Reit units.

This brings the total number of units owned, controlled, acquired or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and its concert parties to around 1.46 billion, representing 51.96 per cent of the total number of issued SPH Reit units.

The closing date for the chain offer has also been extended for two weeks to 5.30pm on June 30.

Cuscaden is a consortium comprising locally listed hotel and property owner Hotel Properties, businessman Ong Beng Seng, and Temasek-linked entities CLA and Mapletree Investments, whose businesses span the real estate sector.

The investment vehicle in April 2022 offered to acquire SPH Reit at the minimum offer price of 93.72 cents per unit, following the completion of an offer by Cuscaden to take Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) private.

Units of SPH Reit ended on Wednesday unchanged at 94.5 cents.