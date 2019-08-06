Global stock markets extend plunge after US names China a currency manipulator, yuan falls to record low

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Global stocks extended their already substantial losses and the offshore yuan hit an all-time low on Tuesday (Aug 5) after Washington designated Beijing a currency manipulator in a rapid escalation of the US-China trade war.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday the government had determined that China is manipulating its currency, and that Washington would engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competition from Beijing.

The Trump administration's dramatic move against China hastened the risk aversion seen in global markets this week. On Monday, China let the yuan slide in response to the latest US tariff, which is expected to further aggravate trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75 per cent to its lowest since January.

Japan's Nikkei shed 2.8 per cent, Australian stocks fell 1.8 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI slid 2.5 per cent.

After Wall Street had its worst day of 2019 on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 508 points lower, implying a loss of 630.74 points at Tuesday’s open, CNBC reported. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also indicated sharp losses. If these losses remain, the Dow’s two-day decline would amount to more than 1,300 points.

The Dow and S&P 500 plunged 2.9 per cent and nearly 3 per cent, respectively, on Monday while the Nasdaq Composite lost 3.5 per cent.

MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, extended last week's slide and has slumped 2.5 per cent to a two-month low on Monday.

China's offshore yuan stretched the previous day's big slide and weakened to 7.1288, a fresh record low since international trading on the Chinese trade began.

The yen, a perceived safe-haven in times of market turmoil and political tensions, rose 0.4 per cent to a seven-month high of 105.520.

Investor demand for other safe-havens such government bonds also remained high as risk aversion gathered momentum.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield extended sharp falls overnight and declined to 1.685 per cent, its lowest since October 2016.

More than US$700 billion was wiped from the value of US equities on Monday. The Cboe Volatility Index surged about 40 per cent. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to the lowest since before President Donald Trump's election.

Investors are starting to grasp the potential for a protracted conflict between the world's two largest economies, with a Treasury-market recession indicator hitting the highest alert since 2007. As demand for haven assets spiked, gold made a run toward US$1,500 an ounce and the Japanese yen extended its rally. Major cryptocurrencies, increasingly seen as a refuge during distressed times, climbed as Bitcoin approached US$12,000. Fear gauges for the corporate bond market rose the most since March as traders rushed to hedge their positions.

"Global markets are likely to continue to see pressure as sentiment has been badly damaged with the recent escalation in the US-China trade war," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda in New York, said in a note on Tuesday. "The promise of global central bank easing is not enough of a reason to buy into this weakness."

Related Story US labels China a currency manipulator, escalating trade war

Related Story Fears of China capital flight hang over newly sliding yuan

Related Story China state media says more tariffs won't help solve trade issue

Under the currency manipulator designation, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions," the department said in a statement on Monday. Earlier, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang had said the nation won't use exchange rates as a tool in the escalating trade dispute.

US President Donald Trump indicated he'd like the Federal Reserve to act to counter the Chinese action. Swaps show bets the central bank will ease by 100 basis points by December 2020, a quarter point more than what was priced in after last week's cut.

Elsewhere, Brent crude closed below US$60 dollars a barrel for the first time in almost two months as the worsening US-China trade relations intensified fears about the health of the global economy.