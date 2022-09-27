Crypto fugitive Do Kwon says he isn't hiding from authorities

SEOUL - Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, who faces charges in South Korea over a US$60 billion (S$86 billion) cryptocurrency wipeout, denied he is in hiding after the authorities said Interpol had issued a red notice for his arrest.

Kwon took to Twitter on Monday to say that he is "making zero effort to hide", adding that he goes on walks and to the malls.

Prosecutors in Seoul earlier said Interpol had requested law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest the fallen 31-year-old crypto entrepreneur.

Officials have accused Kwon and five others of crimes including breaches of capital markets law.

Kwon earlier this year moved from South Korea to Singapore, where his now collapsed Terraform Labs project had a base, but his location became unclear after Singapore police on Sept 17 said that he was no longer there. Prosecutors subsequently stepped up their efforts to find him.

Terraform Labs was behind the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and sister token Luna. Both coins imploded in May, sparking huge losses in crypto markets and intensifying regulatory scrutiny of digital assets. BLOOMBERG