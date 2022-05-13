Crypto crash: Terraform halts blockchain behind UST, Luna for 2nd time in 24 hours

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - The blockchain behind the collapsed TerraUSD stablecoin and the affiliated Luna token stopped processing new transactions for the second time in less than a day.

Terraform Labs said in a tweet from their verified account that validators, the entities responsible for verifying transactions on the blockchain, took the step to "come up with a plan to reconstitute" the Terra network.

The algorithmic stablecoin also known as UST was one of the largest before its intended 1-1 peg to the US dollar disintegrated this week. The unraveling sent shockwaves through the crypto market, triggering deep losses before sentiment stabilized.

TerraUSD was trading at just 10 US cents as of 10.33am in Singapore, according to Bloomberg data. The Luna token has also sunk to virtually zero, compared with its all-time high of US$119.51.

The blockchain's validators earlier stopped and then restarted transactions, the crypto equivalent of turning a computer off and then on again, in order to implement a software update designed to help avoid attacks on the network.

The broader crypto market appeared to recover on Friday. Bitcoin climbed as much as 5.5 per cent to US$30,103 and Ether rose as much as 7.5 per cent.