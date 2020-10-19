Crown Resorts says regulator to probe Melbourne casino on money-laundering concerns

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Casino operator Crown Resorts said on Monday (Oct 19) that Australia's financial crime watchdog had launched a probe into its Melbourne business on suspicions of money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing, sending its shares over 4 per cent lower.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre's (Austrac) concerns were identified following a review last September of Crown's management of "customers seen as high risk and politically exposed persons," the company said.

Austrac did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Crown has been facing separate inquiries in Victoria state, home to its flagship Melbourne casino, and in New South Wales following reports the company did business with "junket" tour operators which brought in gamblers, largely from China, with suspected links to organised crime.

At the NSW inquiry earlier this month held to decide whether Crown can keep its licence to operate casinos, company founder and one-third owner, billionaire James Packer, acknowledged a host of corporate governance shortcomings.

The company is due to open a new casino in Sydney in two months time.