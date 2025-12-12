Straitstimes.com header logo

Creative Technology downsizes, to move out of Jurong headquarters in 2026

Creative Technology signed a sale and leaseback agreement for its Jurong headquarters in 2008 with a sale price of around $250 million then.

Sue-Ann Tan

  • Creative Technology is downsizing, relocating from its Jurong HQ due to an expired lease to a smaller space in Alexandra Retail Centre by March 2026.
  • Creative faces leadership uncertainty, with the interim CEO stepping down in January 2026 and a search for a permanent replacement ongoing, after recent CEO changes.
  • Creative reported losses but improved results due to layoffs of 14% of their workforce, while facing challenging market conditions and potential tariff impacts.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Home-grown Creative Technology is downsizing and moving out of its headquarters in the International Business Park in Jurong.

The company told The Straits Times in response to queries on Dec 12 that it will relocate to the Alexandra Retail Centre in March 2026. The lease at its current premises has expired and the company has opted not to renew it.

