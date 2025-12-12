For subscribers
Creative Technology downsizes, to move out of Jurong headquarters in 2026
SINGAPORE – Home-grown Creative Technology is downsizing and moving out of its headquarters in the International Business Park in Jurong.
The company told The Straits Times in response to queries on Dec 12 that it will relocate to the Alexandra Retail Centre in March 2026. The lease at its current premises has expired and the company has opted not to renew it.