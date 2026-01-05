Creative appoints Sim Li Ern, nephew of late founder Sim Wong Hoo, as new CEO
- Sim Li Ern, nephew of the late Sim Wong Hoo, is the new CEO of Creative Technology, effective 5 Jan 2026, replacing interim CEO Tan Jok Tin.
- Sim Li Ern, aged 47, has worked at Creative since 2002 with roles in sales and marketing, and holds a direct interest of 22,750 shares.
- Creative Technology reported a US$4.4 million net loss for H1 2025, and US$10.5 million net loss for the full year, with revenue rising 7%.
SINGAPORE - The nephew of Creative Technology’s late founder Sim Wong Hoo has been appointed as its new chief executive officer, the Singapore-listed company said in a bourse filing on Jan 5.
Effective on Jan 5, Mr Sim Li Ern will take the reins from interim CEO Tan Jok Tin – who will also be stepping down from his role as executive chairman.
when then-CEO Freddy Sim, younger brother of the late founder, stepped down for health reasons shortly after assuming the top post in May 2025.
The 47-year-old Sim Li Ern, who has worked at the company since 2002, previously held roles as vice-president of sales and marketing, and regional sales manager for Asia at the company. He has also served as a non-executive and non-independent director on the board.
According to the bourse filing, he has a direct interest of 22,750 shares in the company, and an interest of 22,408,776 shares of the company held by his uncle's estate.
The company in August 2025 posted a US$4.4 million (S$5.6 million) net loss for the six months ended June 2025, narrowing from the US$6.8 million loss in the year-ago period, as costs fell with lay-offs.
For the full year, it posted a US$10.5 million net loss, slightly lower than the year-ago’s US$10.8 million loss.
Shares of Creative closed $0.005 or 0.9 per cent higher to reach $0.59 on Jan 5, before the announcement.