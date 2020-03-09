CP Group to buy Tesco's Thai and Malaysian businesses for $14.6 billion

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group said on Monday (March 9) its board approved a deal for its subsidiaries to buy up 86.9 per cent of the Thai business of British retailer Tesco and 100 per cent of the retailer's Malaysian business for £8 billion (S$14.6 billion).

The Thai group said the transaction is subject to anti-trust approvals from Thai regulators.

Citing sources, Reuters reported on Sunday that CP was the frontrunner to buy Tesco's Thai and Malaysian assets in a potential deal that could be worth just over US$10 billion (S$13.9 billion).