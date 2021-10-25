Covid-19 pandemic spurs youth in South-east Asia to chase start-up dreams

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - A new generation of young professionals, defined by the realities of a global pandemic, are eschewing work at established corporations and jumping into start-ups.

It is a trend that's lead to more tech activity in South-east Asia, says a Thai venture capitalist running a US$30 million (S$40.4 million) fund hunting for investments.

When the venture-capital arm of Thai Oil began looking for tech start-ups to help its businesses become more efficient and diversified in 2020, it struggled to find companies with promising innovations rooted in hard sciences and applied engineering, Luck Saraya, managing director of TOP Ventures, said in an interview from Bangkok.

Just 12 months on, there are many more offerings, with a new crop of entrepreneurs who've thrown conservative attitudes about working in start-ups out the window, he said.

"This younger generation are more willing to take the risk to work for a start-up - that's a mindset that didn't exist before," Mr Saraya said.

"Just a few years ago, young people wanted to work in a big company with high job security. Now we're seeing more lean toward tech."

Although Covid-19 has decimated tourism and retail in South-east Asia, the region is home to some of the fastest-growing Internet markets. Venture backers made a record 393 deals in the first half of 2021, raising US$4.4 billion by investing in start-ups across South-east Asia, according to Cento Ventures.

TOP Ventures has been in on the frenzy. Since 2020, the company has backed three venture capital funds and invested directly in four start-ups, deploying about US$18 million.

It plans to invest the rest of the fund's money by next year and is looking for start-ups with innovations in manufacturing, food and biotech as well as electric vehicle and battery innovations.

It also invested US$5 million last month in the AEF Greater Bay Area Fund, with Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund as an anchor investor. The company aims to invest in promising Chinese start-ups working in the EV or autonomous driving space, said Mr Saraya.