Cotton On winds up inactive holding entity, stores not affected

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Cotton On Asia is part of the Cotton On Group, an Australian fashion and lifestyle retailer founded in 1991 by Nigel Austin.

SINGAPORE – Cotton On Asia is set to close, according to a notice published in the Government Gazette on March 30.

In the notice, Cotton On Asia stated that at an extraordinary general meeting held via a video teleconference call on March 25, liquidators from PwC Singapore were appointed to wind up the business.

Checks on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority website showed that Cotton On Asia, which is listed as a holding company, is under liquidation. A second entity, Cotton On Singapore, is still operating as a retail business providing clothing for adults.

Cotton On Asia is part of Australian fashion and lifestyle retailer Cotton On Group, founded in 1991 by Mr Nigel Austin. The brand opened its first store in Singapore at Wisma Atria in 2007, and its Asia headquarters here in 2014 with more than 90 staff.

Brands under the Cotton On umbrella available in Singapore are Cotton On, Cotton On Body, Cotton On Kids, stationery brand Typo and shoe brand Rubi. Other brands in the group include Factorie, Supre and Ceres Life.

According to the group’s website, it operates in 22 countries with more than 20,000 employees.

More than 30 stores in Singapore were listed on the Cotton On website as at March 30.

There was no dial tone when The Straits Times made calls on March 30 to the company’s support centre in Singapore, located at 111 Somerset Road.

ST has contacted the Cotton On Group for comment.