Coronavirus: Carousell to donate up to $2m in ad inventory to non-profits

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Carousell will donate up to $2 million in ad inventory to support non-profit organisations in four Asian markets that are helping communities impacted by Covid-19, the start-up said on Thursday (April 16).

The online marketplace operator's initiative will allow non-profits in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines to advertise on its platform and gain more visibility.

This will support the organisations' efforts to replenish supply of food and essential health products and obtain donations for upkeep cost, Carousell said.

It will also aid in recruiting volunteers and other initiatives involving caring for families-at-risk and seniors in need, the start-up added.

The initiative will launch with existing partnerships, including the Singapore Red Cross, Give.Asia, Free Food for All in Singapore, Parents Without Partners in Malaysia, Habitat For Humanity in Hong Kong and Caritas Manila in the Philippines.

Interested non-profit organisations can apply at https://caro.sl/freeadsforcharity, Carousell said.

"Having our ads reach millions of users on Carousell will help to empower our organisation and serve as an ongoing resource," said Benjamin William, secretary general and chief executive officer, Singapore Red Cross.

Carousell generated US$7 million (S$10 million) in revenue for 2018, and last year said it would be focusing on advertising dollars to generate revenue.