Cordlife shares jump 18% after renewal of restricted licence

The one-year licence renewal will allow Cordlife to continue to store and transfer the cord blood still under its care..

SINGAPORE - Shares of private cord blood banking company Cordlife surged over 18 per cent on the morning of Jan 14 after it announced that its restricted licence has been renewed for another year by the Health Ministry.

Cordlife first received a six-month suspension in November 2023 after audit checks found lapses in its storage of cord blood units.

Since Nov 2025, it is not allowed to collect, test, process and store new cord blood.

However, this licence renewal will allow Cordlife to continue to store and transfer the cord blood still under its care.

Cordlife shares jumped from an opening price of 12.7 cents to 15 cents at 11.40am on Jan 14, as the market reacted to the announcement filed on the Singapore Exchange.

In a separate filing, Cordlife also said that it has applied to convert ongoing client claims into an “originating claim”.

This typically happens when the material facts of a civil claim are in dispute. If granted, it could move the dispute to a full trial process.

Claims totalling at least $5.45 million had been made by parents who stored 109 cord blood units with Cordlife.

Cordlife previously said that the claimants had sought damages at a market value of $50,000 for each damaged unit, or any other amount determined by the court, and the reimbursement of expenses related to the damage.

The claimants now have to file an affidavit by Feb 3.

Cordlife noted that if it is ordered to pay the claims in this financial year, there would be a negative impact on its financial position.