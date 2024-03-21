Cordlife embroiled in shareholder dispute; 2 requests made to remove certain board directors

SINGAPORE - Beleaguered cord-blood bank Cordlife is now embroiled in a shareholder dispute, with two substantial shareholders separately requisitioning to remove directors from its board.

In a bourse filing on March 21, Cordlife said it received a notice on March 14 from Phillip Securities as nominee for one shareholder, Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store, requesting the board convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

In the notice, there were seven ordinary resolutions. Four concerned the removal of four directors – acting chairman Ho Choon Hou and independent directors Yeo Hwee Tiong, Titus Cheong and Joseph Wong. Mr Wong is also the company’s former chairman, who stepped down in February.

The remaining three concerned the appointment of three individuals to the board – directors Teo Tong Kooi, Xu Tianhong and Cai Yong.

These moves, if approved, should be effective immediately upon conclusion of the EGM, the resolutions added.

The notice further provides that if the EGM is not convened prior to the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), it will serve as “a special notice to the company”.

Phillip Securities also requisitioned that the company directors circulate the resolutions contained in the notice to be voted on at the AGM.

Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store holds around 20.3 per cent of Cordlife, as at March 20, 2023, according to Cordlife’s annual report.

Meanwhile, on March 18, the company received a letter from controlling shareholder TransGlobal Real Estate Group – which has a 27.9 per cent stake in Cordlife – also requisitioning an EGM to vote on three resolutions.

The first ordinary resolution in the TransGlobal letter was to reject the proposed resolutions in the Mar 14 requisition notice from Phillip Securities.

The other two ordinary resolutions concerned the removal of two non-independent, non-executive directors Shally Chen, also known as Chen Xiaoling, and Zhai Lingyun.

Both directors were previously nominated to the board by Shanghai-listed Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store and are involved with the company. Ms Chen is a senior director, while Mr Zhai is the chair of Nanjing Xinjiekou’s board.

The notice further provides that if the EGM is not convened prior to the upcoming AGM, it will serve as “a special notice to the company” and TransGlobal requested the company directors circulate the resolutions contained in the notice to be voted on at the AGM.