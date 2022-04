Global marine insurer Skuld has discovered a case of contaminated marine fuels involving a Singapore supplier in Houston, Texas, the insurer told The Straits Times but did not name the supplier.

Mr Dick Farrel Camoying, Skuld's assistant vice-president and technical manager, who is based in Norway, said: "It is also worth noting that we have seen a similar case (of contaminated chlorinated hydrocarbons) in Houston, involving the same Singapore bunker supplier.