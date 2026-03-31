Consumer products giant Unilever imposes global hiring freeze, citing Iran war

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, among many other products, said the global hiring freeze “at all levels” will last at least three months.

- Consumer products giant Unilever has implemented a global hiring freeze “at all levels” that will last at least three months, citing the effects of the widening conflict in the Middle East, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

In the memo, sent to staff late last week, Unilever said the freeze would take effect immediately and was made with an eye on the “significant challenges” from the month-old Iran war.

Firms globally, from airlines to retail, are scrambling to buttress themselves from the effects of the Iran war, which has snarled global trade flows and resulted in the worst-ever disruption of oil-and-gas supplies in history. The rapid surge in energy costs is already surfacing in other markets, slowing production in industries like chemicals and plastics.

“Macro economic and geopolitical realities, especially in the Middle East conflict... bring some significant challenges for the coming few months,” Mr Fabian Garcia, head of Unilever’s personal care business, wrote in the memo.

“With this in mind, the Unilever leadership executive team has agreed to a global recruitment freeze at all levels. This will be effective immediately and last for a minimum of three months.”

Unilever owns some of the world’s most prominent consumer brands. While it produces most of its goods where it sells them, it buys chemicals, food, packaging and other raw materials that are energy-intensive to create.

The hiring freeze comes on top of an existing cost-cutting programme Unilever has had in place since 2024, meant to save around €800 million (S$1.2 billion) in costs over the next three years. The changes Unilever proposed then were expected to affect around 7,500 jobs globally, mostly office-based.

The firm’s current headcount of 96,000 is down from the roughly 149,000 people it employed in 2020.

Unilever has over 400 brands, ranging from beauty and personal care to home care and foods. Major brands include Dove, Knorr, Sunsilk, Vaseline, Cif, OMO/Persil, Knorr and Ben & Jerry’s.

The company has struggled to grow sales volumes across its businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now in talks to sell its food business to smaller rival McCormick & Company, it said on March 20.

Under the proposed combination, which would mark a major shake-up under chief executive Fernando Fernandez, the British group’s shareholders would likely keep a majority stake in the new entity, Reuters reported late last week. REUTERS