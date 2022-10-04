Company Briefs: Google

Google

Alphabet's Google shut down its Translate app for China, ending one of the few remaining services the United States giant still operates in the world's biggest Internet arena.

The service's webpage in China now shows a photo of a generic search bar that redirects to Google's Hong Kong translation site, which is not accessible from the mainland.

Google, which pulled its search engine from mainland China in 2010, made its translation service available to users in the country in 2017 via a dedicated website and smartphone app.

Amazon

The number of small and medium-sized British businesses selling over Amazon.com's marketplace soared by more than 25 per cent in 2021, faster than in Germany, France or Italy.

About 85,000 smaller British enterprises now sell on Amazon, responsible for more than 950 million product sales - or 1,750 per minute, the Seattle-based tech giant said in a statement on Monday.

Facing antitrust scrutiny around the world, Amazon is positioning itself as a champion of small business and a job creator, promoting online courses aimed at sellers to use its platform more effectively.

Tesla

New vehicle deliveries by Tesla increased in the third quarter, beating the previous three months during which its Chinese factory was shuttered for multiple weeks, the United States electric carmaker announced in a statement on Sunday.

Between July and September, Tesla delivered a total of 343,380 vehicles around the world, it said.

That represents an increase of 43 per cent over the same period last year, and 35 per cent more than in the second quarter of 2022. But the total number was at the very bottom end of analyst estimates, which were between 343,000 and 370,000.

