Company Briefs : Xiaomi

Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has reported a fall in its first-quarter revenue as Covid-19 controls and lockdowns bit into demand in China while broader economic headwinds affected sales overseas.

Revenue in the quarter ended March 31 dropped to 73.35 billion yuan (S$15.2 billion) from 76.88 billion and fell short of the 74.3 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Smartphone shipments fell 22.1 per cent to 38.5 million units in the quarter.

REUTERS

Nomura

Nomura Holdings is building a team to help firms tap opportunities in the metaverse, as Japan's biggest brokerage pushes deeper into digital services and private markets to boost profit.

The Tokyo-based firm is considering using its investment banking knowledge to help companies in the virtual space raise money and advise on how to navigate regulations as they emerge, according to senior managing director Kaoru Numata, who oversees digital projects and retail marketing. Details of Nomura's plans for the virtual reality market are still being worked out, he said.

BLOOMBERG

First Reit

First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) will divest Siloam Hospitals Surabaya at an agreed property value of 430 billion rupiah (S$40.6 million), subject to post-completion adjustments.

The Reit acquired Siloam Hospitals Surabaya in 2006 for $16.8 million as part of its initial portfolio.

Completed in 1977, the development comprises five integrated purpose-built hospital buildings ranging from two to five storeys, the Reit manager said in a bourse filing.

THE BUSINESS TIMES