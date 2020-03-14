Company Briefs: Wirecard

Wirecard

Wirecard said auditing firm KPMG did not find any discrepancies in its audit of the firm's operations in India and Singapore as well as in the Merchant Cash Advance and Digital Lending division.

The largely completed special investigation has "not produced any substantial findings" that would require any correction to the company's annual financial statements for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 investigation periods, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The German payments firm hired KPMG last year to conduct an independent audit to address allegations by the Financial Times newspaper that it manipulated its accounts.

REUTERS

BT

Britain's biggest telecoms group BT said its chief executive, Mr Philip Jansen, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

"Having felt slightly unwell, I decided as a precaution to be tested. As soon as the test results were known, I isolated myself at home," Mr Jansen said in a statement that day.

"I've met several industry partners this week so I felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could."

Britain's government said on Monday that Mr Jansen and executives from other mobile operators, including O2 chief Mark Evans and Three chief executive Dave Dyson, were due to attend the signing that day of a deal to improve rural phone coverage.

REUTERS

IMF

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday nominated US Treasury official Geoffrey Okamoto as her top deputy, replacing economist David Lipton in the key policy role.

The appointment, which was backed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is subject to approval by the IMF's executive board, the organisation said.

Mr Okamoto, 35, currently serves as the US Treasury's acting assistant secretary for international finance and development, where he coordinates US participation in the G-7, the G-20 and the Financial Stability Board, and oversees US interaction with the IMF, the World Bank and other institutions.

He joins the IMF at a time when the rapid spread of the coronavirus is putting immense economic pressure on many of its 189 member countries.

REUTERS