Company Briefs: Volkswagen

Volkswagen

German carmaker Volkswagen confirmed on Thursday that it is considering acquiring a majority stake in car rental company Europcar, along with investors Attestor and Pon Holdings.

It said in a statement that considerations are at a very early stage and no decisions have been taken, adding that Europcar had rejected a non-binding offer of 44 euro cents (70 Singapore cents) per share. Volkswagen said buying Europcar was one of several options the firm was considering for access to a rental platform that would support its "long-term mobility vision" and strengthen its range of products and services.

REUTERS

Google

Google said on Thursday that it was delaying plans to phase out the use of browser "cookies" for its ad targeting after drawing complaints over its replacement for the technology.

The phasing out of third-party cookies - bits of software that keep track of sites visited by users - will be pushed back into mid-2023 instead of late next year for the Chrome browser, Google said in a blog post.

"We need to move at a responsible pace," said Google privacy engineering director Vinay Goel.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Panasonic

Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla, has sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for around 400 billion yen (S$4.9 billion).

The Japanese company held some US$730 million (S$979 million) in Tesla shares as at March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of this March, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday.

Tesla's stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period.

BLOOMBERG