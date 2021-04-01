Company Briefs: Volkswagen

Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America's purported name change to "Voltswagen" was an April Fool's joke that fell flat.

On Monday, the carmaker briefly posted, then removed, a draft press release on its website supposedly announcing it was changing its name to promote electric vehicles. VW then put out a media release on Tuesday pledging to rebrand itself "Voltswagen" in the United States as "a public declaration of the company's future-forward investment in e-mobility."

Later that day, the company fessed up. It said: "The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fool's Day."

BLOOMBERG

Coursera

Online education provider Coursera said on Tuesday that it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) in New York at US$33 apiece, the higher end of its target range that gives the company a valuation of about US$4.3 billion (S$5.8 billion).

At this price, the company will raise about US$519 million. Coursera was among the companies to have benefited from a surge in demand for online learning platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its revenue rose 59 per cent to US$293.5 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2020, the company had said last month while filing for the IPO.

REUTERS

Sembcorp

Sembcorp Industries unit Sembcorp Development will be involved in the development of a new industrial park in Vietnam's Quang Tri province, Sembcorp Industries said on Tuesday night.

The investment licence for the Quang Tri Industrial Park project has been issued to a consortium that includes Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture, a collaboration between Sembcorp Development and longstanding partner Becamex IDC Corporation. Sembcorp Development's effective ownership in the project will be 29.6 per cent.

THE BUSINESS TIMES