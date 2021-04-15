Company briefs: United Airlines

United Airlines

United Airlines is forming a coalition of companies willing to contribute funds to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuels, including a first group of 11 that will buy 3.4 million gallons this year.

The airline said on Tuesday it will invite travellers to donate money to buy sustainable fuels or to contribute towards research to increase the use of such fuels.

Currently, United uses only about 1 million gallons a year of sustainable aviation fuels, mostly at its Los Angeles hub. Such fuels are typically produced from algae, wood chips, corn or sugar cane, grass, food waste or from trash or spent cooking oils.

BLOOMBERG

Bukalapak

Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak raised US$234 million (S$312.7 million) in capital in a funding round led by Microsoft, GIC and local media conglomerate Emtek, according to a sale document.

The latest funding round comes amid interest from global investors in gaining exposure to the South-east Asian technology sector with the prospect of listings of start-ups worth tens of billions of dollars.

The funding round for the 11-year-old start-up, which claims over 100 million users, also included SC Ventures, the investment arm of Standard Chartered and South Korean web portal Naver.

REUTERS

Tesla

Data collected from Tesla's electric cars in China is stored in China, the United States carmaker's vice-president Tao Lin said, after reports that China's military has banned Teslas from its facilities.

Tesla, which is building electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, would share its understanding of data protection with the Chinese government.

Sources told Reuters that the Chinese military had banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles.

REUTERS