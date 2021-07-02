Company Briefs: TikTok

TikTok

Short-form video app TikTok said on Wednesday that it had removed nearly 62 million videos from its platform during the first three months of the year for violating its guidelines, as it seeks to address security-and privacy-related concerns.

These videos accounted for less than 1 per cent of the total number posted on the platform and fell under categories such as "adult nudity and sexual activities, harassment and bullying and hateful behaviour", the firm said in a report released on its website. About 8.5 million removals were from the United States, TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, added.

REUTERS

Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor is demanding US$145 million (S$195 million) in damages from an Italian supplier it accuses of supplying about 900,000 faulty batteries that left customers with undercharged cars.

The Japanese car giant is suing FIAMM Energy Technology in a London court, claiming that the faulty starter batteries sparked a flurry of warranty claims from disgruntled owners of the British-built Qashqai and Juke models. FIAMM denies the allegations and insists the batteries were manufactured in accordance with specifications provided by Nissan.

BLOOMBERG

BMW

German automaker BMW has established a second corporate venture fund, earmarking US$300 million (S$404 million) to bankroll start-up companies focused on sustainability, advanced manufacturing and future transportation, the company said on Wednesday.

BMW i Ventures, based in Mountain View, California, will manage the fund, as well as continuing to disburse money from its initial €500 million (S$799 million) fund. The two funds bring BMW's total venture investment pool to nearly US$900 million, one of the largest in the global auto industry.

REUTERS