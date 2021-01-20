Company Briefs: Sunningdale Tech; Nutryfarm International; New Silkroutes Group

Sunningdale Tech

Sunningdale Tech chairman Koh Boon Hwee (photo) and Novo Tellus PE Fund 2 yesterday raised their offer price for the precision plastic components maker to $1.65 per scheme share, up 6.5 per cent from $1.55.

The move comes after activist investor Quarz Capital Management said last week that the proposed takeover price was "too low" and "significantly undervalues" the firm. Quarz, which advises entities that collectively own over 6 per cent of Sunningdale shares, argued the initial price proposed at $1.55 per share is at a significant discount of over 22 per cent to Sunningdale's book value of close to $2 per share.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Nutryfarm International is selling 180 containers of fresh durians to a China-based firm for 117 million yuan (S$24 million). The subsidiary, Global Agricapital Holdings, has entered into a binding import-purchase agreement with Shanghai Yuqu Trading Co, said Nutryfarm in a bourse filing on Monday.

Under the agreement, 30 per cent of the total purchase price will be paid to Global Agricapital as advance payment on a mutually agreed upon date. The remaining 70 per cent is to be paid after Yuqu has received and inspected the goods.

New Silkroutes Group has inked an agreement with Huawei International to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can be used in genomics-driven healthcare, the mainboard-listed investment holding company said on Monday.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the two firms will extensively explore a collaboration to use AI to establish "breakthrough analyses" of genomic data and develop predictive models for diagnoses, therapeutics and prognoses in oncology and genomics, New Silkroutes said in an exchange filing.

