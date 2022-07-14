Company Briefs : ST Engineering

ST Engineering

Defence and engineering group ST Engineering is venturing into the data centre cooling market with the launch of a cooling technology that is supposed to help operators in tropical climates achieve 20 per cent energy savings. This translates to about $104 per kilowatt-hour of heat load every year.

Using a data centre with a power load of 20MW as an example, a 20 per cent reduction in energy consumption translates to 14 gigawatt-hour of electricity savings annually - enough to power 3,200 four-room public housing flats over a year.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

EuroSports

EuroSports Global is undergoing a strategic review to consider options for its various businesses to evaluate opportunities and positioning, with a view to unlocking value and maximising potential value for stakeholders. In a bourse filing yesterday, the Catalist-listed group said this would include assessing options such as potential fund-raising exercises or restructuring of companies within the group, such as through spin-off listings or de-Spac transactions.

EuroSports said its strategic review will be "timely" to assess the future of its business and optimal path in realising the group's potential.

Sats

Food solutions and gateway services provider Sats is divesting its 49 per cent interest in Brahim's Sats Investment Holdings (BSIH) to Dewina Brahim's Holdings for RM10 million (S$3.2 million).

BSIH holds a 70 per cent interest in Malaysian in-flight caterer Brahim's Sats Food Services, with the remaining 30 per cent interest held by Malaysia Airlines.

Malaysia-based investment company Brahim's Holdings, which delisted from the Bursa Malaysia last month, owns the remaining 51 per cent stake in BSIH.

