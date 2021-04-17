Company Briefs : ST Engineering

ST Engineering

ST Engineering has secured a contract to provide 96 sets of platform screen doors for all four new underground stations on Queensland's Cross River Rail - the Australian state's largest public infrastructure project. This marks the global technology, defence and engineering group's first foray into the Australian rail market.

The doors will be a safety barrier between the train track and station platforms while also improving temperature control within stations by preventing cool air leakage from air-conditioning systems to the tunnels, the company said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Cathay Pacific Airways

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways yesterday said easing quarantine for its cargo crews would help to boost air freight capacity and lower its cash burn at a time when it has only a skeleton passenger service.

The airline had previously said rules that took effect on Feb 20 and required most crew members to quarantine for two weeks in hotels before returning to normal life in Hong Kong would increase cash burn by about HK$300 million to HK$400 million (S$51.5 million to S$68.7 million) per month, on top of the regular HK$1 billion to HK$1.5 billion levels.

REUTERS

Google

Australia's federal court has found that Google misled consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, the country's competition regulator said yesterday.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the court found that Google wrongly claimed it could only collect information from the location history setting on user devices between January 2017 and December 2018.

The regulator said it would seek penalties, but did not specify the amount.

REUTERS