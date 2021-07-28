Company briefs: Sinopec; LVMH; Boeing

Sinopec

China's Sinopec aims to boost its domestic natural gas output to 48 billion cubic m by 2025, a nearly 60 per cent rise from last year, as it looks to cut carbon emissions, a senior company researcher said yesterday.

The state oil and gas major has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, relying on producing more gas versus oil in its portfolio and investing in hydrogen as a transportation fuel.

Sinopec will focus on tapping gas resources in the Sichuan basin in the south-west and Erdos in northern China.

REUTERS

LVMH

The world's leading maker of luxury goods said on Monday that sales and profits had bounced back strongly in the first six months of this year as demand soared after the pandemic-induced slump last year.

LVMH, whose brands include Moet and Louis Vuitton, said its first-half profit rose substantially from the level in 2019, and was far above the first half of last year that was marred by lockdowns worldwide.

The group's net profit soared to €5.3 billion (S$8.5 billion) for the period from January to last month, a 10-fold increase from the corresponding period a year earlier.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Boeing

Commercial jets delivered by Boeing last year will contribute on average to emissions equivalent to one million tonnes of carbon dioxide each over their more than 20-year lifespans, data issued by the planemaker showed on Monday.

Boeing is the latest company to report so-called Scope 3 emissions that result when customers use their products, amid pressure from investors and climate activists for data on how companies are performing on curbing emissions.

Europe's Airbus took similar steps in February.

REUTERS