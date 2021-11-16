Company briefs: SaladStop! Group

SaladStop! Group

Healthy food chain SaladStop! Group said it has closed a $12 million Series B financing round led by investment firm Temasek. New investors include East Ventures, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Vulcan Capital and Kuok family-linked K3 Ventures. Existing investor DSG Consumer Partners also joined in the round.

The SaladStop! Group brands include SaladStop!, Heybo, Wooshi and Good Food People across a hybrid online and offline model. The group operates 69 outlets and is in seven markets across the Asia-Pacific. Over 50 per cent of sales are generated online and a substantial proportion via direct channels, it said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

KS Investments

KS Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), is divesting its entire 51 per cent stake in each of Keppel Smit Towage and Maju Maritime for an aggregate cash consideration of $133 million.

The divestments to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei are part of Keppel O&M's strategic review to streamline and divest its non-core assets, in line with Keppel Corp's Vision 2030 plans, Keppel Corp said in a bourse filing yesterday. Keppel Corp expects to recognise a divestment gain of around $72 million from the transaction.

Sakae Holdings

Sakae Holdings, which owns the Sakae Sushi (left) restaurant chain, posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $134,000 for its first quarter ended Sept 30, turning red after a $69,000 profit in the same period last year.

Revenue fell 32.5 per cent to $3.8 million on the back of dining restrictions and reduced operating capacities at restaurants, the company said.

It added that given the "unstable" economic sentiment, Sakae Holdings plans to reduce the number of physical outlets and focus more on online and delivery sales.

