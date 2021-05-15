Company Briefs : RE&S Holdings

RE&S Holdings

Japanese restaurant group RE&S Holdings plans to open four new outlets in Singapore by the end of this year despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to executive director and chief executive Foo Kah Lee, in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published on Thursday.

Already, the group - which operates 20 dining concepts including Ichiban Boshi - has opened Yakiniku-Go, a new casual concept, in Seletar Mall and Jurong Point. The focus on quick-service restaurant concepts comes as manpower remains a challenge for RE&S.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Hyflux

Hyflux's wholly owned subsidiary is disputing the legitimacy of the contract termination by Tahlyat Myah Magtaa (TMM), project owner of Hyflux's Magtaa seawater desalination plant in Algeria.

The subsidiary, Hyflux Operation & Maintenance Algeria (Homa), on April 20 received a notice which allegedly terminates the operations and maintenance contract for the Magtaa desalination plant.

Homa is seeking to engage TMM to resolve the matter, Hyflux's judicial managers from Borrelli Walsh said in a regulatory update on Wednesday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Amazon

Amazon.com will hire 10,000 more people in Britain, taking its total headcount in the country to 55,000 by the end of this year.

The jobs will be in corporate offices across London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cambridge, as well as roles in Amazon Web Services and operations, the company said yesterday.

The 10,000 new jobs, equivalent to Amazon's additions in Britain last year, will include roles in fashion, digital marketing, engineering, video production, software development, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

BLOOMBERG