Company briefs: QT Vascular; Binance; Nokia

QT Vascular

Medtech firm QT Vascular has received a notice of intention from certain shareholders holding more than 10 per cent of shares to call for an extraordinary general meeting to oust chief executive Eitan Konstantino and three other members of the board.

One of the shareholders, Mission Well, owns a 10.19 per cent stake in QT Vascular, or nearly 228.2 million shares, while the other, Mr Tansri Saridju Benui, owns 50,000 shares, the company said on Tuesday. Mission Well said it was making the recommendation "to seek an improvement in the future of the company".

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Binance

Crypto exchange Binance has published a list of "fundamental rights" amid increasing regulatory pressure, arguing that everyone should have access to financial tools like crypto.

Chief executive Zhao Changpeng told Bloomberg News that the list reflects what Binance considers most important in regulating crypto - the latest example of an exchange trying to shape the rules of the road.

"We have been communicating with many regulators around the world. As a new industry, we like to share what we think is important for users," Mr Zhao said in an interview.

BLOOMBERG

Nokia

Nokia said yesterday that it plans to launch a cloud-based software subscription service targeting telecommunications companies, to provide software around analytics, security and data management. Many technology companies have been moving towards a subscription model from upfront licensing to build a predictable, recurring business.

While some of Nokia's software portfolio will be offered under subscription from this year, more will be commercially available early next year.

REUTERS