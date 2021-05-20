Company briefs: PropNex

PropNex

Real estate agency PropNex has expanded to Cambodia, its fourth overseas market. It has also collaborated with developers for two projects in the market.

The expansion brings PropNex's sales force to more than 12,000 across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia.

The master franchise of PropNex Cambodia will be led by Mr Alan Neo as chief executive, and he will oversee a team of 500 sales staff there.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

SGX

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is eyeing introducing contracts for battery metals amid a surge in demand for raw materials crucial to power electric vehicles (EVs). EV metals contracts were "definitely something that we are looking at" as the bourse continues to assess the market, Mr Cheong Jin Yu, SGX's director of commodities, said in an interview.

"We hear requests from investors about that every day," he added. "But we also have to consider the role we can play in the context of what battery metals contracts are available in the market, where we sit and what we can bring to the table."

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Deliveroo

Food delivery firm Deliveroo on Tuesday lost a dispute with one of its riders in Australia, as a government body said he had been the victim of "unfair dismissal" for riding too slowly.

By classifying him as an employee, the decision could have knock-on effects for all of the group's delivery riders, whom it currently classifies as independent workers with fewer rights than full-time staff.

In the judgment published on Tuesday, the Fair Work Commission said Mr Diego Franco "was an employee of Deliveroo, and he was dismissed unfairly".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE