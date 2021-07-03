Company briefs: Oxley Holdings

Oxley Holdings

Oxley Holdings has priced $70 million of 6.9 per cent notes due 2024, issued under its US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) guaranteed euro medium-term note programme.

The developer said yesterday that net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt refinancing, working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

The notes, which are expected to be issued on Thursday, will bear a fixed rate of 6.9 per cent a year and mature on July 8, 2024.

Wall Street expects Tesla to report deliveries of roughly 200,000 vehicles in the latest quarter, which would be a milestone for the electric carmaker led by chief executive Elon Musk.

Deliveries are one of the most closely watched indicators at Tesla - they underpin its financial results and are widely seen as a barometer of consumer demand for electric vehicles as the firm is the market leader in battery-powered cars. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect Tesla to report deliveries of 204,160 vehicles in the second quarter. It delivered a record 184,800 cars in the first quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group is preparing to move its Japan headquarters into a new tower being built in Tokyo as the Wall Street firm adapts to office life after the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States investment bank plans to relocate from the landmark Roppongi Hills complex owned by Mori Building into the developer's tentatively named Toranomon Hills Station Tower some time after its completion, sources said. Construction of the 49-storey building is scheduled to finish in July 2023, according to Mori's website.

