Company Briefs: OKP Holdings

OKP Holdings

Builder OKP Holdings said the group is not aware that it has been penalised, or banned from tendering for government contracts, after its involvement in a viaduct collapse accident in 2017.

It was addressing questions from shareholders ahead of the mainboard-listed firm's annual general meeting yesterday. A shareholder observed the "quite small" contracts it has clinched from the public sector since the worksite accident, and that it has not participated in the North South Corridor. But OKP said it was mainly due to pandemic-induced disruption in construction.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Aspen

Aspen (Group) has withdrawn the announcements that it had clinched a US$210 million (S$278 million) glove-supply order from Honeywell, after the American company did not consummate the agreement by the effective date of April 12.

Aspen described it as a "communication oversight between the parties" in a regulatory statement on Saturday. In the lead-up to the announcements on April 13 about the order, its newly-formed subsidiary Aspen Glove had received what it believed to be the final agreement from Honeywell. But Honeywell has till now not signed it.

Raffles Education Corp

Raffles Education Corp has been requested to convene an extraordinary general meeting to remove founder Chew Hua Seng from his official appointments at the private school.

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, who collectively owns a combined stake of over 10 per cent together with his firm Hong Leong Art Museum, sent a notice of requisition on Friday to the company, asking it to table a resolution to fire Mr Chew from the board as well as his official positions including being the chief executive officer, alleging that the founder is unfit to be a director.

